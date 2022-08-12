Better Call Saul season 6: Vince Gilligan prepping new show

With the end of Better Call Saul set for Monday night on AMC, it looks as though Vince Gilligan already has plans for the future. Hey, he meant it when he said he wanted to move on from the extended Breaking Bad universe for a while.

So what is this new show? What can be said about it for the time being? A lot is still under a veil of secrecy, but we do at least have a little bit of info…

According to a report from Deadline, Gilligan is working on this project alongside studio Sony Pictures TV, with the plan being to pitch it to networks / streaming services already the next few weeks. The show is expected to explore themes like the human condition and be a “blended, grounded” drama with a slight tilt on reality. Vince worked on The X-Files before telling the story of Walter White, so tonally there could be similarities there. (However, this new show is not meant to be heavily sci-fi.)

Given that Vince has worked within the Breaking Bad universe for so long, there’s a chance that he has been tinkering away on this for a really long time and waiting for a moment to put this out into the world. Just because of his resume and acclaim, we’re sure he will have no problem getting attention whenever it premieres … which is still probably a considerable ways off. Let’s just enjoy the Better Call Saul finale first.

