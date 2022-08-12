Dynasty season 5 episode 20 return date: Another hiatus ahead?

Want to know the Dynasty season 5 episode 20 return date on The CW — or to get a little more information on what lies ahead?

The first thing we should do here is go ahead and get some of the not-so-great news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on The CW next week. The same goes for the week after. We’re going to be seeing the show back on Friday, September 2 with a story titled “First Kidnapping and Now Theft.” There’s a lot that is going to be happening here and there honestly should be. Just remember how close we are to the end of the road! It’s not easy to think about there only being a few episodes left, but we hope that the writers have set up a series finale that ties up at least most of the loose ends that are out there.

Now, let’s get to discussing the story. Below, you can check out the full Dynasty season 5 episode 20 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

BIG PROMISES – As Blake (Grant Show) institutes damage control to help Adam (Sam Underwood), Cristal offers advice which falls flat. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out about an unexpected presence at La Mirage and he and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) enlist Liam (Adam Huber) to help with the situation. Meanwhile, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) wants to bond with her daughters, so she goes to extreme measures to win over Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett). Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) implements a new life policy and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not pleased with the results. The episode was written by Chris Erric Maddox and directed by Pat Santana (#520). Original airdate 9/2/2022.

