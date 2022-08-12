Stranger Things 5 premiere date: When could it be announced?

Are you excited to see Stranger Things 5 arrive on Netflix? We know that there’s so much to be excited about at the moment.

Unfortunately, we’re also well-aware that we will be waiting a long time to see what exactly is around the bend. Filming for season 5 has yet to begin, and with that in mind, you have to believe that the show is well over a year away. Heck, it could still be two years away! Personally, we’re still hoping for a summer 2024 launch, but there are so many different components to this. At least we know that the writers room is open and that’s a pretty good start, right?

What we do at least want to focus on here is the simple question of when a premiere date could be announced, and just how long Netflix may make us wait on that. We do think that they’ll choose to reveal something many months in advance, largely because they’ve got no real reason to wait once they’ve figured out a date. It gives them a lot of time to promote and prepare, and we think that they will treat this premiere-date announcement similar to what a lot of major motions pictures do. Remember for a moment that a lot of films announce their dates several months in advance.

If Netflix were to announce a date for season 5 either in late 2023 or early 2024, we wouldn’t be surprised — even if there was still another six months to go until the show is actually back. This would just give them plenty of headway!

One other mystery remains here, as well, and that’s whether or not the streaming service will split the episodes up into parts again. There is a good chance of it, since it could allow part 1 to arrive a little sooner.

