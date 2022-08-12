Big Brother 24 twist: Two separate games will be played next week!

During tonight’s new episode of Big Brother 24, Julie Chen Moonves indicated that a new secret would be announced.

So what is this? Well, in Julie’s own words, it could lead to two separate games of Big Brother being played at the same time, insane as that may seem. This is a huge twist that has never been done before, and these are going to be pretty small groups of just five people each. We wish that Julie gave this some sort of ridiculous name for it, but she didn’t. We’re just left to speculate — and it is going to start after this current HoH cycle. (We imagine Julie will reveal it to the players next Thursday.) Apparently one group will not be able to communicate with the other, and will have to make decisions on their own. At the end of the week two houseguests will be leaving the house.

This twist actually feels like something you’d see on Survivor, where even after the merge we’ve seen instances of two separate Tribal Councils or at least a smaller group. (We won’t forget what happened back on Survivor: Fiji way back when.)

Where could things get messy for the Leftovers here? Depending on how these two different groups are chosen, it is possible that they could be outnumbered in one of the groups and the alliance could lose a number. We do think that this twist was likely inserted for the show to thwart big alliances, but the problem here is that by the time this twist happens, the Leftovers could outnumber the others seven to three. A lot of that will just depend on what we see play out the next few days with this HoH cycle, and that remains somewhat of a mystery.

As for some other good news, every single person left is going to jury! It was pretty darn clear that they were all excited; everyone will have a chance to be a part of the season’s endgame from here on out.

How do you think that this could shake up the Big Brother 24 game for the rest of the summer?

