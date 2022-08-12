Succession season 4 premiere date: What will come out this year?

Obviously, we’d like to get some more news on Succession season 4 at some point in the future, especially since filming is underway! There is so much great stuff we’re expecting to see and hear about, from new additions to story twists.

Then, of course there’s the premiere date — in other words, the thing most people want

Is there a chance that HBO will release an official, confirmed date this year? We’d love to see it but for now, we have to imagine the odds of that are low. It’s hard to imagine the show comes out in January, and it would have to in order to ensure a premiere-date announcement this year. February could even be a toss-up, mostly because there are so many other shows out there the network has that could come on first. Take The Last of Us, for example, or the upcoming season of Perry Mason.

The thing we would say you should hope for through the rest of the year is a premiere-date window such as a month or a season; beyond just that, there’s a chance that we will get at least a little bit of casting news! While this network does tend to be rather secretive, we do think it makes sense to give people something more to look forward to. Of course, we have a little something already based on how season 3 ended — but how is that chaos within the Roy family going to play out?

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

