Good Trouble season 4 episode 16 spoilers: Davia goes home

Want to get a little bit more about Good Trouble season 4 episode 16? There is going to be a new episode coming titled “Mama Told Me.”

What makes this one special? For Davia, it’s going to be personal. Going back home is hard for anyone, especially if there are difficult memories there. Whatever good things transpired for you there so many years ago are often overshadowed by some of the bad and in this case, there could be multiple bad things rolling through her head. This is going to be a not-so-easy thing for her to handle.

Of course, this episode will be about so much more than Davia’s story, as Gael and Isabella are going to have to confront some recent events at the same exact time.

Below, you can take a look at the full Good Trouble season 4 episode 16 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Davia visits home and is forced to face her hometown demons. Gael and Isabella cope with the fallout of their violent encounter. Mariana and the FCGs have to decide between prioritizing morals or profits for the success of their business.

We are getting into the home stretch of this season and with that in mind, we’re sure that everything is going to get more and more intense the rest of the way. They almost have to be, right? We imagine that there’s going to be some sort of big, dramatic end to the story for now, and it is going to set the stage for what happens in season 5. Isn’t it nice to know already that the show is coming back? For us, at least it takes a little bit of the pressure off.

