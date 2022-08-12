Is Physical new this week on Apple TV+? Big season 3 news

Is Physical new this week on Apple TV+? We certainly know that there is more of Sheila’s story to be told, and it is really coming down to when we get to see it.

For now, let’s just say that there is good and bad news to report. Where do we start? We suppose it is best to get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment coming up on the streaming service, whether it be this week or the rest of the year. Last week was the season 2 finale, and that means we have a lot to think about when it comes to the future.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If there is a bit of good news to report, however, it’s that the series was just renewed for a season 3! The Rose Byrne series is going to continuing deliver that mix of comedy and drama; who knew that the world of aerobics and 1980’s fitness could have so much depth to it?

In a statement per Deadline confirming this news, here is what creator Annie Weisman had to say on the subject:

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew. Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the north star on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation in 80’s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory,” said Weisman, creator and showrunner. “The feedback we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by Physical is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career and I’m so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality.”

As for when a Physical season 3 could eventually premiere over on the streaming service, we are definitely hoping for something in the spring or early summer. However, it could take longer depending on the start of production. You never want to rush a good thing, so we are more than fine to wait.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Physical right now

What do you want to see on Physical season 3 when it premieres?

Are you sad that the show isn’t new tonight? Be sure to share right now, and also come back for even more updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







