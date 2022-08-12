The Chi season 5 episode 9 return date: When’s it on Showtime?

For those who are curious to learn a little bit more about The Chi season 5 episode 9, patience could be key.

So when is this going to air? According to Showtime’s official website, you won’t be seeing the penultimate episode next week. Instead, it notes that this episode (titled ‘I’m Looking for a New Thing”) is going to be coming on Sunday, August 28. That means that it could be on the Showtime app on August 26. We caution everyone to have some patience here, though, as TV Guide still lists this episode as coming out on the 21st. We tend to side with network listings first and foremost, so we will see what happens.

As for the reason why the network would put The Chi on a brief hiatus, we can only assume that it’s to build up hype for the final episodes and allow some tension to build up. We have seen other networks like Starz do this, so we don’t want to sit here and say that this is some sort of surprising development.

Story-wise, we imagine that there are a lot of big things to still be touched upon, especially when it comes to the Kiesha / Emmett story as well as what’s been going on with Jake and Jemma. Big decisions may have to be made, and then there’s also the fact that this episode has to build somehow into the season 5 finale — which could still end up being the series finale. We’re still waiting for news on another season! Are we hopeful? Sure, and mostly because it’d be pretty crummy for us to get a series finale without any sort of notice in advance that the show is coming to a close. We gotta get a proper goodbye to this world!

