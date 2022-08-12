P-Valley season 3 renewal: Why hasn’t Starz greenlit it yet?

We’re just a couple of days away now from the P-Valley season 2 finale arriving on Starz and yet, there’s no news on season 3. What gives with that?

First and foremost, we should note that the network had a golden opportunity to announce something at the TCA Summer Press Tour this week and yet, they didn’t. While they’ve spoken highly about the drama and its cultural impact, they’ve stopped short of making that announcement.

What’s going on here? If we had to guess, a lot of it may come down to negotiations that remain ongoing. This is a big part of the television industry, albeit one of the more boring parts. This is something that happens often, as you have to either figure out budgets or determine the best way to bring the show back. After what we’ve seen so far through season 2, the thing we know with confidence is there will probably be some story left over — we have a hard time thinking that every loose end will be tied up!

Obviously, viewership does factor a good bit into whether or not a show is renewed, and that is difficult to calculate for a network like this who doesn’t share a lot of said information publicly. Nonetheless, we do tend to think the critical reception to the series plus the very loyal following will be enough to carry the day.

So while it’s understandable to have those concerns about the future in your mind, continue to have hope. Also, who knows? There’s certainly a chance that something gets announced tomorrow leading into the finale. It would certainly be nice to not have to spend the next little while worried about what’s coming up next.

