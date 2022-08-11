BMF season 2 premiere date: Takeaways from docuseries

If you are hoping that a BMF season 2 premiere date is going to be announced sooner rather than later, prepare to be let down.

As a part of their TCA Summer Press Tour presentation this week, Starz made it clear that the upcoming documentary (fittingly titled The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast) is set to air on Sunday, October 23 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Like most other Starz originals, it will be made available early on the app.

Want to know a little bit more about what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the official description below:

“The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” is a limited event, half-hour episodic documentary series about the infamous Black Mafia Family, as told by former members, insiders, associates, and celebrity figures close to the family. From Detroit corner boys, to notorious drug kingpins, and hip hop kingmakers, the eight-part docuseries will chart the meteoric rise and fall of BMF founders: Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, two brothers who built one of the largest cocaine empires in American history. The fabled story spans four decades across five major U.S. cities, immersing viewers in a network of crisscrossing relationships between crime, hip hop, and law enforcement. The series affords viewers exclusive access inside all the epic family feuds, high stakes drug deals, suspicious murders, and champagne drenched parties attended by hip-hop royalty.

The docuseries features exclusive access to the Flenory Brothers and former BMF members, while journalists and consultants close to the key players provide the production authenticity, historical, and cultural context. Additionally, the series will feature exclusive interviews, never-before-seen archival footage, original vérité footage, celebrity interviews, and original impressionistic imagery inspired by first-hand accounts.

How does this impact season 2?

Well, we have a hard time seeing Starz put the scripted show on the air at the same time this docuseries is around. Given that it runs for eight episodes, that should take you through the end of the year. This means that, more than likely, BMF season 2 is not going to premiere until we get around to early 2023 at the very least. Maybe, some more news on that will come out close to the end of the year.

