Stargirl season 3 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘The Murder’

The Stargirl season 3 premiere is going to be airing on The CW come August 31, and the premise for it feels pretty exciting! Typically on these comic-book shows we see a classic struggle between good and evil break out. Here, however, things are being done a little bit different. Courtney Whitmore is going to be facing some interesting questions. Are some supervillains actually interested in being good? Is there going to be an era of general peace?

In general, we don’t think so since shows like this need conflict. However, the premiere of this show could do a good job setting up this illusion of peace. That could be really fun in terms of setting the stage for what’s next.

To get a few more details now on what the future holds, go ahead and view the Stargirl season 3 premiere synopsis below:

STARMAN IS BACK – With Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#301). Original airdate 8/31/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The big mystery for us at present is the status of one Mister Bones, who was teased at the end of the season 2 finale and could prove to be the Big Bad. You should probably look over your shoulder for them for a little while — who knows when they are going to turn up?

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Stargirl season 3 premiere?

Share some of your early thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, come back — there are so many other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

