Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, endurance?

Who won HoH in the Big Brother 24 house today? We’re going to have a number of live updates — after all, an endurance comp is ahead!

As many longtime fans of the show, this competition is always a super-fun thing to watch on the live feeds. Contestants are left dangling on a wall until, eventually, they all fall down. We’ve seen this battle last hours before, and it’s a real test of 1) how badly someone wants to win and 2) whether or not they have the physical and mental stamina to do it. This is not easy.

We’re going to update this article as the endurance comp happens, but we’ll start with an early prediction that Taylor, Turner, and Alyssa are going to be the final three up there. This competition tends to work against muscular bros, so a lot of them are potentially going to struggle.

Alyssa and Taylor could end up being the real battle here — Alyssa has been duped a lot and is desperate, and we know that Taylor really wants to get some moves on her resume. We just want it to be epic, memorable, and full of some fun moments, as well.

The updates!

Jasmine fell before the show ended, but it hilariously felt like she just wanted to make it through Julie’s speech to not be as embarrassed.

7:10 – Brittany becomes the next person to fall, who jokes after “it doesn’t pay to have a butt in this game.” Terrance fell almost immediately after.

7:22 – Monte and Alyssa fell almost in succession. This mean Taylor, Joseph, Kyle, Indy, and Turner were the final five remaining.

7:34 – Indy is off! With that, all of the non-Leftovers are gone from the competition.

7:38 – Turner is off! This leaves Joseph, Kyle, and Taylor up there. Shortly after that, we saw the end of the road for Joseph.

7:42 – Taylor won Head of Household! Kyle’s annoyed us plenty these past few days, but he was there to celebrate for her as she teared up, realizing she’d get a letter from her mom.

Entering tonight’s Big Brother 24 endurance competition, who did you want to see win HoH?

