When Calls the Heart season 10: Jack Wagner, Erin Krakow video

If you want to have some fun leading up to the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere, two of the stars have you covered!

At the bottom of this article, you can see a great little video from Jack Wagner featuring himself and Erin Krakow, seemingly wandering around in the woods. Why are they doing this? Be sure to watch the premiere and find out!

It’s possible that this is totally out of context of anything that happens moving into the next season and honestly, that’s fine. Sometimes, we just need a reminder that the cast and crew are on set, and it’s been relatively quiet in terms of major teases for season 10. (Yesterday, we did at least hear some news about a mid-2023 premiere, but that could be interpreted in a lot of different ways.)

What do we think we’re getting in season 10? Stories about family, first and foremost. With Rosemary and Lee expecting a baby, of course this is an opportunity to explore all sorts of different dynamics that were not there previously. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Lucas are celebrating their engagement and of course, we hope there’s a great wedding! This is an opportunity to bring their respective worlds together and there could be a lot of fun in that.

Will there still be drama and conflict? Absolutely so, but we do think that When Calls the Heart is meant to be a show about joy and community. We’d be shocked if, when the dust settles, the writing ever shifts all that far away from that.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10?

Do you have any hopes in particular for Elizabeth and/or Bill?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Wagner (@jackwagnerofficial)

