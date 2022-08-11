Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Eviction preview… (day 37)

Are you ready for Daniel’s eviction in the Big Brother 24 house today? There’s so much that we can about his demise in so many different forms.

Let’s start with this: We gotta give some credit to the Leftovers for doing what they’ve done the past few weeks. They’ve made some remarkable moves and did everything they needed to in order to keep people in the dark. You’re also combining that with terrible gameplay on the other side. Nicole and Daniel’s blow-up on Taylor was a disaster, and in treatment that side’s behavior towards her led to the formation of the Leftovers in the first place. Also, Daniel using the Veto that put Nicole on the block is an all-time disaster, and he’s never been able to see the forest through the trees. Just because you’ve seen the show doesn’t mean you know how to play out.

So with Daniel being evicted tonight, everyone is starting to look ahead. That includes Taylor and Joseph, who are trying to use the idea of a showmance as a cover for their alliance. It’s a way to justify them spending time together, which is really smart. Meanwhile, it also gives them outlets to talk about other people. We don’t think they necessarily have to do, given that so long as the Leftovers keep winning, nothing else really matters.

Yet, we do appreciate the effort that the alliance is making to keep cover their tracks. It’s something that we don’t get every single season of the show and honestly, it’s more fun to watch than just seeing one side of the house win comps. It’s great to see that they are working on contingency plans since realistically, they won’t win every HoH Competition moving forward.

Remember, the comp should be live after the show!

What are you rooting to see transpire within the Big Brother 24 house today?

