Outlander season 8 still possible alongside prequel, Starz confirms

We know there have been a lot of questions in regards to the recently announced Outlander prequel, including what it means for season 8. Is the flagship show about to end?

Recently, we shared a somewhat-hopeful message from showrunner Matthew B. Roberts on this subject and now, we have something more courtesy of President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby. Speaking to Deadline, she made it clear that there is still a chance that more could be coming with the original series starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe:

“Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much Outlander as we possibly can have … [The prequel will] absolutely not [take away Starz’s commitment to the original series]. What we’ve proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base. We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well. They are not mutually exclusive at all.”

Busby did not comment on contract negotiations, which could include Balfe, Heughan, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and John Bell. Many of these actors have been on the show for years, with Heughan and Balfe being there from the very beginning. This could be one of many components to a season 8, and we least know that the cast have expressed interest in continuing the show in the past.

Given that season 7 is still in the middle of production, there is no immediate hurry for Starz to bring the show back. They could wait and see how season 7 performs, or even give the series a little bit of a break. We want to be optimistic; we say that as someone who for years has been hoping the show would tell the entirety of Diana Gabaldon’s story of Jamie and Claire. Fingers crossed!

Do you think we’re going to be seeing an Outlander season 8 over at Starz?

