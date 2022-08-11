So You Think You Can Dance finale: Who won, Alexis or Keaton?

Who won So You Think You Can Dance season 17? Tonight, the competition was between Keaton Kermode and Alexis Warr.

From the start here, we should note that this sort of thing is almost impossible for the common viewer to judge. The majority of people out there do not have some massive understanding of dance technique. Instead, the biggest thing that we can draw from as a voter is just who entertained us or moved us. This show is all about the connections you make as a viewer and we’ve seen that time and time again.

Given that there are just two contestants left, each one of them got their opportunity to shine. There are multiple performances and opportunities to get to know their personalities better.

So who ended up emerging from the top, and getting the title and all that entails? We have more updates coming along shortly.

Related – Is there a chance to see more of So You Think You Can Dance down the road on Fox?

What did you think about the So You Think You Can Dance season 17 finale?

Do you think the right person won in the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are even more updates coming you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







