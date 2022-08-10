Blue Bloods season 13 photo: A Donnie Wahlberg ‘endorsement’

As many of you out there know Blue Bloods season 13 is currently in production in New York City. Also, we’re more than happy to get whatever behind-the-scenes tease that we can, and that includes a fun one via Bridget Moynahan.

If you look below, you can see an Instagram post from the actress that features Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) and Marisa Ramirez (Baez) giving Erin Reagan a pretty significant endorsement in her run for District Attorney. This image is probably not pulled straight from an episode, and is instead all in good fun — a reminder of what the show is doing behind the scenes in order to hype things up moving forward.

In general, we understand why there’s a lot of excitement for Erin’s DA run, largely because it is fairly unusual for Blue Bloods to have something this specific to hype up leading into the start of a season. This is not a show that tends to give big cliffhangers, and this isn’t quite one, either. It’s just a story introduced last season that inevitably needs to be paid off, and we tend to think the first few episodes will feature big stories all about it. We imagine that the election will take place on the show in November, much as it does in real life. That’s at least what we hope, since there is some good storytelling to be had with seeing this character out on the campaign trail.

Remember that Blue Bloods season 13 will air on CBS in early October, and we’re sure that a lot more info is going to come out before the premiere. In particular, we’re hoping for a chance to see a preview or two showing Erin actually trying to secure some votes!

What do you most want to see from Erin and the election moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

