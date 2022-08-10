Severance season 2 premiere date: Uncertainty across the board

If you do find yourselves eager in getting a Severance season 2 premiere date, consider yourself one of many! Of course, also be well aware of the fact that this is something that could be a mystery for a rather long time.

After all, there are so many other mysteries with this show, as well — take everything around Lumon! There’s a lot still to be revealed, and it seems like showrunner Dan Erickson, Ben Stiller, and the rest of the team are still working on that. Here’s another funny mystery: Stiller doesn’t even know how many people are watching the show! Sure, he’s well-aware that there is an audience and also a lot of people out there with various theories, but that is more or less it.

To get a slight better sense of all of this, go ahead and check out what Ben had to say in an interview with Decider:

“They don’t tell you the numbers. It’s really weird. So, you get these graphs and charts, like I said, that have like peaks and valleys. But you don’t know what the baseline is. I guess could be like, based on 100 people or could be like, 200 million people. We don’t know. They basically say, ‘Yeah, this is doing well.’ You’re trying to interpret what they’re saying.”

Given that Apple doesn’t even tell the Severance team how popular it is, odds are they won’t know when it is premiering until close to the same time all of us figure that out. Given that production is kicking off later this fall, we’re hoping for a release at some point in the late spring or summer. That makes some sense when you look at similar timelines for other premium cable or streaming shows.

