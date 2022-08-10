When Calls the Heart season 10: New premiere date tease?

As so many of you out there know, a When Calls the Heart season 10 is officially going to happen at Hallmark Channel. However, questions remain as to when it is going to premiere.

So what can we tell you about that, at least for the time being? Well, Hallmark did a presentation today at the Television Critics Association summer press tour and according to a report from TVLine, the Erin Krakow series (which is already in production, as many of you know) could be set for a “mid-2023” premiere.

What does that mean? It doesn’t necessarily mean that When Calls the Heart will be off the air until June. We just view it as a sign that the days of it coming back in February are probably gone and at this point, that makes at least some sense. The network is probably eager to avoid airing opposite NFL playoff games or any major awards shows, let alone the Olympics on years where that happens (such as this one). This also does give the show more time to piece things together and make them perfect behind the scenes.

Of course, we’d be very much curious to know more about the long-term future of When Calls the Heart, but nobody is speaking out about that just yet. Our hope is that there are at least a couple more seasons after this one. We know that a decade is a long time for any show to be on TV, but the Hearties are as loyal a fan base as you are going to find. Also, the ratings here are still solid, especially when you compare them to the vast majority of other shows that are out there on cable.

