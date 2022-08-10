Sistas season 5 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed by BET?

Following tonight’s big finale on BET, what is there to hope for when it comes to a Sistas season 5 premiere date? Is the series 100% coming back?

We should go ahead and start this article off with sharing what we very-much consider to be the good news: There is a lot more coming in this world. The series has been renewed for another season for a little while now, so there isn’t anything to worry about there. Of course we worry that eventually, we are going to reach the end of the road — we’re just happy that we’re not there as of yet.

There are so many different things to consider when it comes to a Sistas season 5, and it starts with when it could be premiering. We’d hope that we could see it at some point early next year at the very latest, mostly because BET seems to be pretty good at giving us multiple batches a year. The Tyler Perry-produced show also has a tendency to turn out stories reasonably fast and we tend to think that this is going to be the case still moving forward.

So will the story pick up again where it left off? We tend to think so, but we’re sure that there will be new additions and surprises every single step of the way. One of the things that we absolutely know about this is that it’s not going to be one to rest on its laurels. It will continue to push the envelope and find new ways to impress its audience for a significant period of time.

Hopefully, we’ll at least a get a formal premiere date announcement later this year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Sistas season 5?

Are you glad that the show is coming back? Have any predictions for what is next when it comes to the story?

