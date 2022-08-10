MasterChef season 12 episode 12 preview: The Grubhub challenge

Want to know a little bit more when it comes to MasterChef season 12 episode 12? Well, there is a new installment coming next week! This is one that should have a lot of twists and turns at the center of it, and a lot of that is due to where things are in the season right now. We’re halfway through! The contestants who have made it this far should be REALLY proud of themselves.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

However, the remainder of the competition is already going to get more intense. The top 12 chefs are going to be tested on not just their culinary expertise, but their teamwork skills and creativity. They have to be able to think

Below, you can check out the full MasterChef season 12 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

The top 12 chefs are challenged to a tag-team cook-off as they approach the halfway point in the competition. They’re tasked with choosing a partner and cooking three menu items from Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred restaurants, taking turns against the clock. Next, in order to secure a spot in the top 10, the remaining chefs partner with GrubHub to elevate a traditional take-out dish into a gourmet concoction.

Is this a double elimination? After reading that later part of the synopsis, it certainly feels that way. This is also something that is bound to happen when you get this close to the end of the season. Making it into the top ten on this particular show is no easy feat; it is no surprise at all that the producers are going to make you work for it!

Also, we’re curious to see how the chefs make a take-out dish into something special as someone who has ordered a lot of that stuff over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MasterChef right now

What do you think is going to happen moving into MasterChef season 12 episode 12 over on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







