American Horror Stories season 2 episode 5 preview: ‘Bloody Mary’

Next week on American Horror Stories season 2 episode 5, we could be getting one of the most interesting installments of the season. It is absolutely one that we are intrigued to check out in “Bloody Mary.”

So what is coming up here? What makes this one so interesting to watch? A lot of it may be tied towards a certain urban legend from the past … or at least so we hope.

For those who do not know, the myth of Bloody Mary comes about when you summon her spirit after saying her name three times in a bathroom mirror by candle light. Her purpose can be to reveal the future, but there are a lot of iterations of this story that have a deadly twist at the end. We have seen so many different permutations of this over the years, and for now, it is hard to say just what direction things are going to go when it comes to the overall story. We just hope that it’s something original, and also either scary or unsettling. Sometimes, this show should have a little bit more horror interspersed; after all, it is in the name.

Don’t be shocked that there isn’t a lot of information out there about this episode elsewhere; that is what we tend to see with this show the vast majority of the time in advance. FX and Hulu are never eager to reveal too much; after all, that keeps the nightmare going to a certain extent.

