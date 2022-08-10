Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Daniel throws Kyle under the bus

This afternoon in the Big Brother 24 house has the potential to be ALL sorts of messy, and it has a lot to do with Daniel. He has decided to campaign hard on his probable final day in the house, and some of his reads are actually accurate … but also incredibly late.

The main conversation of note is between him and Alyssa, where he openly talked about the Leftovers alliance, noting correctly every person in it and also that Kyle has kept her in the dark about it. As a matter of fact, he being with her is a good distraction and cover for his participation there. He isn’t saying that the showmance or relationship is fake, but that it is separate from the game he is playing.

Is Daniel leaving out some of the nuance here? Absolutely. Kyle has said privately that his allegiance to the Leftovers come first, but he is struggling with keeping information from Alyssa because he likes her so much. Alyssa took in most of the information about Kyle, but it’s probably not going to matter much in the long-term. She wouldn’t be able to get the numbers against Kyle even if she wanted to, and he will probably be able to suck her back in.

The funniest part of this conversation was Daniel saying that Kyle would try kissing her to lock things in before the vote … that’s where his read turns bad. They’ve been kissing for a while and ironically, the first instance was when Daniel was in the same room.

Prepare for possible mess later in the afternoon, but also for the possibility that nothing becomes of this conversation at all. While we’ll be happy to see Daniel leave, we don’t mind there being a little bit of drama on his way out the door.

