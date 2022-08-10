The Blacklist season 10: Is Siya Malik only new face?

Earlier this week, the news was first announced that The Blacklist would be introducing Siya Malik, the now grown-up daughter of season 1 character Meera Malik. No actress has been cast for the role as of yet, but she works within MI-6 Intelligence and could end up being an interesting foil for the Task Force.

After all, this is someone who wants answers about her mother … but we have a hard time thinking that getting them will be easy.

The question that we want to ask in the aftermath of all of this is pretty simple: Is this the only newcomer we will have in season 10? Or, is someone else being brought in to this world? Given that the NBC show lost Amir Arison and Laura Sohn last season, it is fair to guess that there will either be two brand-new characters or a promotion to a familiar face, whether it be a Weecha, a Panabaker, or someone within Reddington’s crew we see reasonably often. There are some options out there. Or, who knows? Perhaps it ends up being a new Big Bad.

No matter who it is, we hope any other new additions do carry with them some nostalgic ties as Siya does. That is the brilliance of her casting, as we doubt anyone would care about someone new turning up ten seasons in unless they were somehow connected to the story at large.

Remember, season 10 is currently planned to debut on NBC at some point in midseason.

Do you think we will see someone else new beyond Siya Malik on The Blacklist season 10?

