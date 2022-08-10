YOU season 4: Penn Badgley directing an episode!

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited about YOU season 4, here it is: Penn Badgley is directing an episode!

In a post on Twitter, showrunner Sera Gamble confirmed that the series star is going behind the camera with a series of photos from fellow executive producer Michael Foley. The contents of his episode remain to be seen, but this directorial effort must be fairly late in the season; the Netflix series has been working for the past four months. It is set in London after the season 3 finale in Paris, and of course we imagine that Joe Goldberg is going to stop at nothing to find the latest object of his obsession.

Without a doubt this is a great environment for Penn to step into this role. He knows YOU backwards and forwards as a result of appearing on it for so many years, and this is a chance to showcase more of what he can do as a talent. It’s also something he could bring to other jobs. YOU is not the sort of show that is going to be on forever, especially when you consider the very-dark nature of its content. Sooner or later, Joe is going to find himself in a situation that he won’t get out of!

There is no premiere date yet for the new season, but our hope is that we’re going to be able to see it either later this year or in early 2023.

Our newest #YouNetflix director really seems to understand the show. Photos by writer/EP Michael Foley pic.twitter.com/gkz55DBwGS — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) August 3, 2022

