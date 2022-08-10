The Good Doctor season 6: Is filming officially underway?

For everyone excited to see The Good Doctor season 6, note that we are another step closer to it arriving on ABC!

Last week, production officially kicked off for the Freddie Highmore series in British Columbia, which brings us another step closer to it coming back this fall.

Technically, we should go ahead and note that there was a little bit of work on season 6 done this past spring, as the actors were able to bank a little bit of footage before going off on their summer hiatus. This is also one of the reasons why the medical drama is back to work a little bit later than a number of other fall shows.

There are obviously a number of great stories that we are looking forward to seeing on the air when the show is back, and a good many of them could revolve around Shaun and Lea as a married couple. They’ve worked really hard to get to this point and there’s a lot for them to still discover about each other. This was definitely a relationship that feels earned, and that 100% makes it so rewarding now that we’re here.

With all of that said … it goes without saying that the big questions at the start of season 6 are about Dr. Lim. They almost have to be. Her fate was left in jeopardy, and we obviously want to see her survive! Beyond just that, though, we’re also hoping to have a chance to see her recover in a way that is gradual. If she’s better overnight, it takes away the power of the cliffhanger. We obviously want her to be okay, but there should be a gradual process to it.

