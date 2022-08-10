Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: Is news coming in August?

Are we going to get some news, finally, when it comes to a Carnival Row season 2 premiere date over the month?

We should start by making one thing clear: Amazon has really been keeping the cards close to the vest when it comes to the fantasy drama. It’s really one of many shows that is in this same boat — just think about what is going on with The Wheel of Time at the moment or Jack Ryan. All three of them are high-profile in their own way so in theory, you’d want to see them all at some point in the near future.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Unfortunately, there isn’t much evidence that any of them are going to get a substantial update in the immediate future. Carnival Row is the sort of show that is tailor-made for San Diego Comic-Con. If there are intentions for the show to premiere over the next couple of months, it wouldn’t been the perfect time to announce that a couple of weeks ago!

Because of this, we do tend to think that we’re at least a few months from the series being back on the air, and we hope that we will get a date at some point in September Given that filming has been done for a long time now, it does still make sense for the show to come back this year. After all, if they wait too much longer, it’s going to make it even harder for them to get some of their season 1 viewers back! Quite possibly the biggest thing standing in the show’s way right now is the length of the hiatus — typically with one-season shows, you want to get back to work sooner to ensure that viewers still are fully immersed with the universe and the characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Carnival Row right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Carnival Row season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







