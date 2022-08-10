Is Samantha Marie Ware leaving All Rise? Did Ness die?

Is Samantha Marie Ware leaving All Rise and her character of Ness? We absolutely hope not, given that there is SO much story to tell here.

The crazy thing here is that Ness just passed the bar exam. With that in mind, you would assume that the writers wanted to keep her around for a long time. There’s SO much to explore here for a lawyer in training but, unfortunately, it all hinges on whether or not she survives that violent cliffhanger.

So why in the world would the writers do this? Well, they knew entering season 3 episode 10 that this was the final one before the hiatus, and they wanted to give you some pretty big stuff. Speaking to TVLine, here is what showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence had to say on the subject of Ness’ fate, and also Teddy’s:

What we wanted to do was have several people that were on the brink of, like you said, casualties, and who was going to survive and who’s not. When we begin the next half of [the season], we begin with that, answering some of those questions and how the HOJ moves on from something like this.

This really is one of those situations where things could go either way, but we’re at the moment crossing our fingers that this is one of those classic TV moments where a show is just trying to trick all of us when, in reality, things are going to end up okay in the end. We don’t imagine that Ness would recover right away so if she IS okay after all of this, it could take some time for her to feel like her old self again.

What did you think about the events of All Rise season 3 episode 10?

Do you think that Ness will survive this cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and come back for some other updates. (Photo: OWN.)

