America’s Got Talent: Jordan Conley named wild-cart act!

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to officially learn who the wild-card act for the live shows was going to be. Suffice it to say, we were pleasantly surprised that Jordan Conley made the cut!

Jordan is a comedian who managed to win us over easily during his first audition, really to the point where he shouldn’t have been up for contention when it comes to the wild card in the first place. Why didn’t he go right through? He’s talent enough, but that’s beside the point. He should feel empowered at this point that he’s going to be coming back with America’s support already at his back.

The unfortunate thing for Jordan is that typically, we don’t see wild-card acts make it super-far, let alone win the whole thing. Really, the only exception to the rule here is Michael Grasso making it really far as a magician back in the day.

The good thing about this format, confusing as it may be for this season, is that anything can happen on a given week. He just needs to come out and deliver one brilliant set; if that happens, everything can change and he could make it to the finale. Comedy is all about making a connection and getting people out there to root for you. It’s also the sort of thing that we LOVE getting on this show; ever since we made it to the end of Last Comic Standing, there haven’t been that many other shows out there that cultivate this particular sort of talent.

As for the other acts who didn’t make the live shows this year, we mostly hope they get another chance down the road.

Are you glad that Jordan Conley got through to the America’s Got Talent live shows as the wild card act?

What do you think he will need to do in order to make it to the finals? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

