Succession season 4 premiere date: Why HBO may wait for spring

The idea of Succession season 4 not premiering until the spring is a hard thing to accept for a number of different reasons. What’s the biggest one? It’s simply a matter of us wanting it sooner rather than later! Now that production is underway, you want to believe that could be turned around in enough time to at least kick off on HBO in the winter.

However, there are some reasons why the network could go in a different direction here, and it is well-worth it to cast a light on that for a moment.

If you haven’t seen our review yet, take a look at that below! Once you do that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other insight about the series.

First and foremost, we do think that Succession is the sort of show that HBO would love giving prime real-estate to in the heart of Emmy campaign season. That means, more or less, that it’s going to be back in the spring. We also tend to think that they want to make sure that there’s proper time to complete these episodes. While Succession may not have a ton of special effects to be added in later, shooting the show is rather complicated due to the large cast along with the wide array of different locations the producers bring to the table.

Another reason why spring may work best for them is rather simple: Everything else they still need to air. The Last of Us, Perry Mason, The Nevers, and The White Lotus are all shows that are coming on most likely before season 4. That’s without even mentioning the comedies HBO has or Monday shows like The Gilded Age, which will probably be on in the winter.

Good things come to those who wait, right? Let’s just hope that statement is true here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession, including other details on the future

Do you think that a Succession season 4 premiere date is going to be in the spring?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other news on the show. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







