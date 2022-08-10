All Rise season 3 episode 10: Is J. Alex Brinson leaving? Luke shot!

Entering All Rise season 3 episode 10 on OWN tonight, we knew that there was going to be some sort of big cliffhanger. However, the question remained as to what exactly that would be. Would lives be left hanging in the balance? Or, is that too much of a concern versus what we actually got?

Well, there was a shooting that rang through the courthouse and beyond, and unfortunately, it was the sort of thing that left multiple lives in jeopardy. The big shocker was seeing Luke get shot. Do we think that he’s going to make it through? We’re optimistic, since he’s going to be heading off to the hospital. Also, he and Emily just said the full extent of their feelings! Is this show really going to send the character off on the heels of that big confession? We don’t think so.

The most important thing down the road is how the writers pay this off. Based on what showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence had to say to TVLine, it definitely feels like the story for Luke is far from over since there is so much to explore for him and Emily:

What we love about this first half of the season [is] we explored their friendship, them getting back to being friends, not having outside forces kind of pushing in, and seeing what that looks like. The second half of the season is, OK, was this just about a life/death situation, them saying I love you them? Or are they going to realize what each of them could have lost, and what does that look like going forward?

Of course, the big struggle is going to be the long wait between seasons — think months at the very least. We want answers now!

What did you think about the events of All Rise season 3 episode 10 tonight?

How do you think this story set the stage for the next part of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to score some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: OWN.)

