Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: An early vote debate (day 35)

We’re a couple of days away from the latest Big Brother 24 eviction and because of that, things are not altogether crazy yet. We expect more crazy campaigning in due time, but we’re just not there as of yet.

So what are we getting? Well, for starters, a few debates when it comes to how exactly the vote will go and how the other side of the house can fight back. It’s clear as day that Daniel is being evicted versus Kyle, and the question is whether the likes of Jasmine, Alyssa, Indy, and Terrance will just do the easy thing and vote with the house. Jasmine is questioning it at this point since ultimately, what does it matter? They are all on the pecking order moving forward, right?

We know that as a viewer, we hate the unanimous votes since it takes away a lot of drama. However, it makes a good bit of sense within the game. Alyssa’s obviously close with Kyle, so she has a very good reason to want to keep him. However, there’s an added incentive here in that voting with the Leftovers shows at least some malleability. It is really hard to see this alliance being the final seven, mostly because Michael has a dream final five that includes some people not in his alliance. Meanwhile, Kyle knows that he can’t win against most of those people.

While we may not get a big move this week, we do think that some players are going to start thinking about how to use the likes of Alyssa, Indy, or Jasmine. Because of that, we do think they will all vote with the house to preserve their options. It feels weird to say this so early, but it’s hard to see anyone from outside the Leftovers winning this game. They’ve all made so many mistakes and in some cases, be totally delusional.

