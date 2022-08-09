Manifest season 4 premiere date: Preparing for the approach?

The quest for a Manifest season 4 premiere date has been a long and difficult one — after all, we’ve been desperate to figure that out for most of the year.

Yet, we do think we’re getting pretty close from learning some big news! If we had to wager a guess here, there is something more that will come out later this month on 8/28; but will there be something that comes out before that? Is there a reason to have even the smallest amount of hope?

If Netflix does decide to reveal something more about the new season before the 28th, we see it more along the lines of a short teaser — something small to wet the palette a little. They recognize that the most important thing is that viewers pay attention for what could be coming later on. We’re not sure that they would reveal TOO much more before the 28th, largely because they know that is when things are really going to hit the fan and a lot of news will come out there. (Sometimes, we see networks or streamers release a teaser for a trailer, as ridiculous as that sounds. This could be exactly what we end up getting here.)

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled to the show’s social-media channels, just in case things really start to pour out. We recognize that Netflix has been super-coy so far when it comes to teasing the future of the show, but we tend to believe that this is going to change sooner rather than later. This is the calm before the storm. We anticipate the show coming out with at least the first half of the final season later this year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Manifest season 4 premiere date at Netflix?

Is there any one thing you especially want to see in the story ahead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get other updates pertaining to the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

