Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: The current timeline

We know that work is already being done in regards to Stranger Things season 5 — after all, the writers room is currently open! This is the first of many steps required to get us to a premiere date, but we unfortunately know that this is going to be a rather long process.

So what will that process look like? How are all of the events going to play out? There is a lot to get into here…

The first order of business for the show will of course be mapping out scripts. The Duffer Brothers will lead the way on that and once a lot of material is laid out, at least the pre-production process can begin. Hopefully, this is something that will happen a little bit later this year, and that could set the stage for production either at the end of the fall or in early 2023.

As so many of you know already, Stranger Things requires some pretty long shoots. Production for season 5 hopefully won’t be the beast that season 4 was, as it faced many stoppages and restrictions due to the global health crisis. Even still, we imagine that the bulk of next year will be spent solely getting scenes shot and prepared for the final stretch of episodes. From there, the editing and visual-effects progress can begin. This is also going to take an incredibly long time compared to most other shows.

When you think about all of these components that need to be wrapped up and also the fact that Netflix releases most if not all their episodes at once, it is easy to tell why season 5 will most likely not premiere until the spring or summer of 2024. Since this is also the final season, we imagine the streaming service will take more care than ever before to ensure that things are perfect.

