All Rise season 3 episode 11 return date hopes at OWN

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the All Rise season 3 episode 11 return date at OWN, or getting at least a better sense of what’s next? Rest assured, there is some great stuff coming down the road with this show.

Let’s start things off, though, by sharing the unfortunate news that there is no new episode next week, and there also won’t be another one for the relatively near future. We’re coming up on an extended hiatus now that will allow the network to space out the story of Lola Carmichael throughout the year. This is not some new practice, as we have seen OWN do this for a number of other shows over the years. It’s a smart way to give themselves a lot of programming and also give the post-production team time to get every episode together.

Unfortunately, there is no 100% confirmed return date at the time of this writing, but we could easily see All Rise as the sort of show that returns with the second half of the season either at the end of this year or in early 2023. Either way, that’s enough distance to get the rest of the season breathing room.

At some point during this hiatus, we hope that there is also going to be some word on another big question: Whether or not the drama could get a season 4. It understandably lost some viewers following its move from CBS, but the expectations from OWN were also probably different. They’ll want to see that the show is performing well in both live and DVR ratings; also, that it could be bringing more viewers to a number of other series. A lot of this is important when you look at it from the right perspective!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 3 episode 11?

Is there anything that you especially want to see moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay put for more news that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







