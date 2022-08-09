The Boys season 4 premiere date: The right announcement window

The Boys season 4 is absolutely coming, and it is great to already have some news out there about it. We’ve heard about some of the new additions to this world already, and the next order of business is simply finding out about 1) production and 2) when the show could premiere.

If you have been reading this site for a long time now, then you are probably well-aware of the fact that a particularly long wait is coming. With that being said, we do at least think we can narrow down one part of the process within this piece: The wait from the premiere-date announcement to the show actually being back.

Be sure to watch our The Boys season 3 finale review right now! Take a look below to get some other updates about what transpired with the entire cast and crew. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more entering the hiatus.

At the very start of this year, the folks over at Amazon Prime indicated that season 3 would be coming in early June, a good five months before the series actually returned. This was one of the longest lead-ups to a show returning that we’ve seen, with the only one longer being another Amazon show in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The streaming service is almost treating these releases as big-budget movies and with that in mind, they are giving you a lot of time to prepare for them.

Because of this lead-up time, we don’t think it is crazy to say we could have a season 4 premiere date at some point next summer, with it being for either late 2023 or early 2024. That gives you at least something more to look forward to, and we know that this show is rather great at giving you tidbits throughout the hiatus. That’s without even mentioning the college-set Gen V spin-off that is coming down the road.

Related – Get more news on The Boys, including some new characters who are coming on board

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 premiere date at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







