Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 9: The last before finale

Next week on Freeform you’re going to have a chance to see Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 9, and we don’t have to tell you that this one is important. “But I Don’t Even Have a Dress…” is the final episode before the series finale, and it is absolutely fair to assume that there is a lot of big, emotional stuff that will be transpiring from start to finish.

After all, witches are on trial! This isn’t just about a few characters; this is instead about a problem that is far-reaching that reaches into the core of the show. There could be moments of devastation within this, but also a little bit more. This isn’t meant to be a story solely steeped in sadness. There is something more here, and the title for the episode could be a clue. Don’t you tend to wear dresses for special, formal occasions?

Below, you can check out the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

Abigail, Raelle, Tally, and Scylla speak out against the Camarilla during a trial leveled against all witches – will it be enough to turn the tide? Even in the darkest moments, joy is found.

Obviously, it would’ve been great to have more time both before and after this episode. Yet, the writers this season are making the most of what is fairly limited real estate around them. There are certain events that nobody wanted to have left behind at the end of the series, and that means simply we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of great stuff play out here.

