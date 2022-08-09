The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Meet Meera Malik’s daughter!

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 10, there’s a new addition coming into the world — and it’s absolutely one we did not see coming.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the NBC show is going to introduce the daughter of Meera Malik, a character played by Parminder Nagra throughout the entirety of the first season.

Apparently, the daughter’s name is Siya Malik, and she is an MI6 Intelligence officer who is arriving to the Task Force in search of one thing: Answers about her mother’s death. We’re not sure that she is going to like what she finds, but there are some answers that are coming there nonetheless. Of course, we’re still not sure she will get the full picture about the Blacklist project or Raymond Reddington, but who knows what she will find if she does some digging?

Introducing this character does allow for the series to be a little full-circle so many years after we met Meera and saw her die in the events late in season 1. It also could help fill the void left by the departures of Aram (Amir Arison) and Park (Laura Sohn) at the end of season 9. The show will have to reboot at least certain aspects of itself once again, given that we’ve lost three major characters now in the past two years.

For now, an actress has yet to be cast in the Siya role, but we presume more news will be coming out there over the next few weeks.

