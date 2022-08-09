Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Another new progress report

Slowly and surely, we are getting closer to some Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date news. Of course, we wish we were getting it now! There are so many stories to tell within the next twelve episodes, including one that could serve as a series finale.

So how far away are we from the premiere? We do think that we can gauge this somewhat by where things in production, given that a lot of premium networks / streaming services don’t announce dates until after filming is complete. (It’s a little different for network TV, which typically films while a show is also airing.)

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Emmy nominee Toheeb Jimoh (who plays Sam) had the following to say on the subject of where things current stand with the show behind the scenes:

I think so. I feel that’s where we’re trending towards. I haven’t read the [last] two episodes so I don’t really know how it ends. So ultimately, I still don’t know. I’m in the same position as the audience. But I feel like we will, regardless of whether this is the final season. It feels like there’s a resolution, a closing of a chapter with this season. And so, I trust that there will be some closure for the fans if it is the last season. These guys, the people in the writers’ room, they’re gurus and wizards. So yes, I think the fans will get what they deserve.

So what can we take away from this comment? Given that there’s still a little bit of work to do on the remaining episodes, that does cement in our mind further that a September premiere date is totally off the table. We’re still hoping obviously that we get to see the show back this fall, and all indications are that this will very much be the case. Let’s just hope that there is some great stuff that we have a chance to see leading up to it, whether it be some teasers or at least a broader sense of what the story could look like.

