Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13: Vince Gilligan on huge finale

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 is the series finale, and we have a feeling everything is about to hit the fan. Gene Takovic could now be on the run and this time around, it’s possible there is no escape. After all, he has been made in the worst possible way!

The promo for the finale showed him seemingly doing his best to contact Ed the Vacuum Repair Guy, but is he still even out there? Remember that at least some time has passed since he contemplated leaving town after Jeff figured out who he really was. (In retrospect, he would’ve been better off doing that.)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Vince Gilligan made it clear that the final episode is going to one featuring a great deal of peril — he calls the ending “earned,” and then has the following to say:

I mean, it looks to me like Gene Takovic/Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill’s world is crashing down around his ears. It’s gonna be dramatic. [Laughs] It’s gonna be a big one. Buckle your seat belts.

The obvious ending to the story at this point is that Jimmy gets arrested, as it doesn’t feel as though there is any other way he could get out of this unless he dies. Kim doesn’t seem altogether interested in being with him.

