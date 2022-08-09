The Better Call Saul series finale is set to air on AMC a week from tonight, and absolutely it’s going to be emotional. This may be the most pain-inducing installment of any show this year, as it feels like we are moving closer to the inevitable.

At the end of tonight’s episode, Gene Takovic was found out by Saul Goodman, and it was all courtesy of Carol Burnett’s character of Marion! It is ironic that early on in the series, Jimmy made a name for himself by exploiting the elderly. Meanwhile, it is an elderly woman who ends up being his downfall. He underestimated Marion’s ability to figure out the truth and after she used her Life Alert to call the police, Gene now has to run. There is no other option for him.

Have you watched our most-recent Better Call Saul review yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Be sure to watch that below! Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other insight.

Based on the promo below, Gene is going to try and contact Ed the Disappearer a.k.a. the Vacuum Repair Guy to get out of this situation. The problem? There is no guarantee he is still there. We know that Robert Forster is tragically no longer with us, and Gene could be met with a dead end.

In the end, this is not a universe where happy endings are often granted. As entertaining as Jimmy / Saul was at times, this is still a guy who did terrible things. Kim has worked to find some measure of accountability now, but there is no guarantee that he will ever do the same. Even if he gets arrested in the series finale, is he really going to have a worthwhile future?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you think is going to be coming on Better Call Saul and the series finale?

Do you have a prediction for Gene’s endgame? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







