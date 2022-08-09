We had a good feeling entering Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 that we were going to be seeing Kim Wexler back. However, we still had questions as to what it would look like.

Well, let’s just say that we got our answer pretty early on in the episode titled “Waterworks.” As it turns out, Kim had started a new life for herself in Florida, one where she had a new hair color, a different life, and an existence that was ultimately mundane. She was there, but it’s fair to say that she wasn’t quite happy. The new guy she was with proved himself to be little other than relatively boring. Her personality was different and nothing was as it was.

Just as we heard on this past episode, Kim worked at the sprinkler company, which was not exactly thrilling. This was a mundane job to go with her mundane life, and we found ourselves just wondering when that phone call was going to come in, and what was her reaction if she got it.

When the phone call came in, Kim had a decision to make — does she listen to him or not? Well, she didn’t want to listen to him at first and then he fought back — he got combative. She told him to turn himself in, and that’s when the ball really got rolling. She, meanwhile, decided to go to Albuquerque and face justice her own way. Speaking to Jimmy caused all the guilt to come back, and she admitted to Howard’s one-time wife about what she had done. It seems, at least based on her trip out at the airport, that she was not charged … but the guilt still remains.

