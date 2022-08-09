Criminal Minds season 16 filming begins: First look at Prentiss!

For everyone out there eager for Criminal Minds season 16 to start production, we come bearing great news! Not only was the start of the Paramount+ revival behind the scenes, but we’ve also got a first look at Emily Prentiss!

In a new post on Twitter, Paget Brewster herself shared a photo of a self-described “slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss.” We know that It was important to her to keep her natural hair color heading into the season, and the story could be a great opportunity in general to share new facets of who this character is. What is her life like now years removed from the series finale? How is the BAU functioning? We know that a number of agents are still a part of the show, with the only exceptions being Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Simmons (Daniel Henney).

Given that the revival is meant to only be ten episodes, we’re sure that a lot of story will be crammed into those. Think in terms of a combination of personal storylines for the BAU team and external threats that they are all facing. A lot of the danger from the first fifteen seasons will be there, but we imagine that the move to streaming will enable everyone to take some more risks and have stories that are edgier and different from what we saw on network TV. Criminal Minds will still be Criminal Minds, but of course we want it to evolve like anything else.

Unfortunately, there is no news at the moment as to when these new episodes will air; personally, we are crossing our fingers for a start date at the start of the year.

What are you hoping to see from Paget Brewster as Prentiss moving into Criminal Minds season 16?

Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds⁩ hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else. pic.twitter.com/9gW05qcCke — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) August 9, 2022

