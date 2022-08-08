Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony aftermath (day 34)

We’re a few hours removed now from the Big Brother 24 Veto Ceremony — so how is everyone handling the results?

In general, we’d say that it’s gone about as we expected. Daniel, of course, is super-bitter that Michael & Brittany used the Veto and put him on the block alongside Kyle. He’s frustrated about his lot in life this season and while he claims he’ll campaign, he’s also happy to see his friends and family soon. He really shouldn’t be as petty as he is, given that he’s watched the show long enough to know that people are duplicitous all the time! That’s just a part of the game.

Terrance, meanwhile, is also acting super-salty, as he thought that he had convinced Michael & Brittany to leave nominations the same so they could go after Monte. Very rarely is someone ever this annoyed about not staying on the block but here we are. He’s told Daniel he’s got him as a vote, but Terrance also tells everyone whatever they want to hear.

As for the other nominee, Kyle has already spoken to Alyssa and charted out a path for his campaign. He will have conversations, but doesn’t want to be too aggressive or annoy anyone. We do think he’s almost surely safe for the week, but there is a compelling case to take him out, even if you’re in the Leftovers. He’s probably going to be a good competition player later this season, and we think the deeper his showmance gets, the more likely he’ll flip on his alliance for her. Let’s face it: He has a much better chance of beating Alyssa at the end than he does Monte, Joseph, Taylor, or Michael. It’s a risk keeping him around, even if Daniel has won comps in the past.

Here’s hoping that we at least get a fun few days of campaigns!

