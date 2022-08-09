Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: Is September still possible?

Perry Mason season 2 is coming to HBO eventually; it is mostly just a matter of when. Would we love it this month? Absolutely, and the same goes for September.

Unfortunately, we don’t foresee either option happening for the time being, and it’s based mostly on the network’s current schedule plus their history of when they announce premiere dates. We’re in the second week in August now and typically, the premium-cable network tends to give shows a couple of months between the premiere-date announcement and when they actually come out. We tend to think this will be the case for Perry Mason, as well. Even if it is not the most high-profile series the network has, this is still a familiar property and season 1 developed a loyal audience.

One other reason why an August / September release won’t happen is simply a matter of scheduling. HBO is wrapping up Westworld this weekend and after that, House of the Dragon is set to come on. There’s just not a whole lot of room for anything else on the schedule for a while! They’ve also announced already that The White Lotus will be coming in October, but there is no date for that just yet.

There is one way Perry Mason could come back a little bit earlier, and it revolves around whether or not HBO would be interested in putting the show on Monday nights. They have found some success with The Gilded Age there, so would they consider it in this instance? The simplest answer is that this could alleviate some of their scheduling woes, and potentially bolster a different night of the week.

No matter where or when Perry Mason lands, let’s just hope that it lives up to the hype of what we saw back in season 1.

When do you think we're going to learn a Perry Mason season 2 premiere date?

