Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: The latest we expect it

We’ve heard time and time again that a Jack Ryan season 3 is most likely coming in 2022. Can anyone get more specific on that?

It goes without saying that there is going to be a demand out there for the John Krasinski – Amazon series, whether it be because of the actor’s star power or the popularity of Tom Clancy and his source material. There’s no reason for the streaming service to not release it this year, given that season 3 has been done in production for a really long time. Sure, there was post-production work to be done, but we gotta think that is close to complete at this point. A part of the delay may be making sure all episodes are done at once, just so that Amazon can release them for binge-watching purposes as they have done in the past. (They could also premiere with a few episodes and go weekly from there, like the streaming service has done with the past two seasons of The Boys.)

So when’s the absolute latest we foresee Jack Ryan coming back on the air? Think mid-December. It’s hard to envision them releasing the new season during the holidays, and there’s also no real reason for a longer delay. We’ll be more concerned if October rolls around and there is no firm premiere date at that point. We still think that a late October / early November start makes the most sense, as the show could be sandwiched between Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (airing next month) and the next season of The Wheel of Time. There is no premiere date yet for that show, but we tend to think it could be coming either near the end of this year or early 2023. Clearly, it wasn’t close enough to being done for Amazon to announce anything at San Diego Comic-Con recently.

Story-wise, prepare for Jack Ryan season 3 to test the character all over again as he embarks on a new mission … one that could carry with it plenty of stakes for his life and career.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







