The Bachelorette episode 5: Jesse Palmer advises Rachel Recchia

Tonight, The Bachelorette episode 5 is set to arrive on ABC, and we’re coming out of a new sneak peek with one big takeaway: Jesse Palmer really is a great host for the franchise.

The unfortunate truth is that being a reality TV host is often a thankless job, especially with this show since you have to balance the cheesiness of the format with the serious moments. Chris Harrison felt too detached from the contestants at the end of it, almost like he’d seen too much and was a little more jaded. Meanwhile, the Kaitlyn / Tayshia combo had their moments, but it really isn’t a two-person job. It felt more like they were constantly trading off responsibilities.

With Jesse brings to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia is someone who can guide the show (he has considerable hosting experience), but also an ally. Rachel is clearly struggling on tonight’s episode amidst most likely all the drama around Logan, and she is struggling to find the right way to move forward. She’s really found herself on the short end of things when it comes to the two-lead format; she’s been rejected multiple times and doesn’t know how to get her head in the right spot. Jesse wishes he could help her more, but he has some good advice: Don’t put expectations on herself to be perfect. He wasn’t the perfect Bachelor when he was the lead, and it’s unfair for her to think that she can do that. He later tells the guys that the date with Rachel, at least as planned, has been canceled.

We do think that Rachel will find a way to get herself feeling better by the end of the episode, but these things are a process and she could be reliant on her guys. We do at least think she’s got a couple of good

