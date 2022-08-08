Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview (day 33)

The Veto Ceremony is going to happen tomorrow in the Big Brother 24 house, but it feels already like there’s all sorts of second-guessing about what to do!

So what do we think is going to happen entering the ceremony? You’re going to see Michael & Brittany use the Power of Veto, nominate Daniel & Kyle, and then work with the rest of the Leftovers in order to take Daniel out. This is the safe move, and one that will at the very least satisfy most of the people they are working with. Most of the second-guessing right now is petty, but still interesting.

However, there are at least a few other moves that are being talked about, as well. Brittany seems to be intrigued about the idea of going after Alyssa, largely as a way to ensure that Kyle doesn’t drift too far from the alliance. This may not necessarily be a move to make now, but at the very least it is on her radar. Meanwhile, she wants to keep watch on Joseph and Taylor, given that they flirt a good bit and Taylor is absolutely into him. Brittany & Michael have a final three deal with Taylor, and any possible showmance could be worrisome to them.

As for specifically getting out Daniel, the only thing Michael should worry about is Jasmine low-key threatening that if he still takes out Daniel instead of the Monte option (which has been presented by the other side of the house), multiple people will be after him. He commented after the fact that he could just take out Jasmine this week instead, but we doubt that’s going to happen. The biggest reason not to keep Daniel at this point is that if he does, a lot of the Leftovers may think there’s a secret deal there and it’s sketchy.

What do you think is going to happen at the Big Brother 24 Veto Ceremony tomorrow?

