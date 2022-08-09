Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 preview: The series finale

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 is coming to AMC next week, and you should go ahead and have your tissues ready in advance. This is, after all, the series finale, and we’ve got a feeling this is as emotional of a story as you’re going to find.

Think about it: Saul Goodman / Jimmy McGill has been in our lives ever since Breaking Bad season 2. There’s so much history with him. We’ve seen him do terrible, unspeakable things and yet, we do think there’s still a soul here. We never felt that way with Walter White. This is what makes the series finale and his endgame all the more interesting; there are still so many directions that it could go.

To the surprise of no one, there isn’t much info released about the series finale in advance. The title, per some online rumors, is going to be “Saul Gone,” and if that is the case, you could say that this is where Jimmy has a reckoning and abandons every part of Saul altogether. Or, you could view it as “it’s all gone,” meaning that this is where Jimmy as a character loses everything. Sure, we’ve seen some people within the Breaking Bad universe get out of trouble — Jesse Pinkman may have a new and completely fulfilling life by some measures. Yet, there are a lot of unhappy endings as well, with Walt being the most obvious one there.

No matter how this show ends, we just hope that it is satisfying and definitive. We really don’t need an endgame here to be ambiguous in any shape or form.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 when it airs next week?

How do you think the series finale will tie things together? Be sure to share in the comments, and come back for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

