Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The latest we could see it

We know that Yellowjackets season 2 is coming to Showtime, and of course we would like to see it arrive as soon as humanly possible!

Of course, we also have to be well-aware of the fact that if you are the premium cable network, you may not want to rush it along … even if executives in the past said they wanted the show back in 2022. There’s still a slight chance that happens, but we wouldn’t bank on it.

At the very least, we do think there’s a cap as to the latest possible time you could see Melanie Lynskey and the rest of the cast back. When will it be? May. Why then? It’s pretty simple: Emmy season. Given that the show just generated a ton of nominations for season 1, we tend to believe that Showtime would want to repeat that; they’d be 100% smart to do so! The last thing that they’ll want to do is put themselves in a spot where they don’t get that publicity, especially the Emmys are a great way to generate more attention for themselves and their other shows.

Of course, there is technically no guarantee that season 2 will be nominated for more awards, but we also tend to think it’ll have a good chance if the quality is there. This show is so immersive and the characters so strong, you also want to get it back just so that viewers can sink their teeth into it again.

